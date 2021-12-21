Mosaic Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 279,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $5,681,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,326,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $167.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

