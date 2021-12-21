Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRPLY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Mr Price Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

