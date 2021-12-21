M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

