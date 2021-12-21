M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

