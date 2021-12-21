M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

