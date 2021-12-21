M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 606.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.0% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

