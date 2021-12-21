M&T Bank Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ABB by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

