Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.