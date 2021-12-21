Name Changing Token (NCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

