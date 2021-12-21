NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$10.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CVE:GRA traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. 212,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

