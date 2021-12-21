Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $26.18 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and approximately $540,289.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017477 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010574 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,455,352 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

