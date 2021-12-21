Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

