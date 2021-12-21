NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock remained flat at $GBX 89 ($1.18) during midday trading on Tuesday. 200,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,304. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.87.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
