Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NP opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $736.89 million, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Neenah by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.