NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.30 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

