Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

