New BitShares Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. New BitShares has a total market cap of $42.63 million and $2.14 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.97 or 0.08161486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,581.17 or 1.00024589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002637 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.