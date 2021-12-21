New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $218.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $232.57 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 5,246,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

