New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

