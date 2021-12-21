New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

