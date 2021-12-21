New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

