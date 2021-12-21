New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of O-I Glass worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. FMR LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE:OI opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

