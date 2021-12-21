New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,300 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 180,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

