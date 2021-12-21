Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

