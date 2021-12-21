NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $813.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.