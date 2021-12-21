Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,650,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,893.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,743.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

