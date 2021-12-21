NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 574,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

