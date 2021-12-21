NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.
NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.
Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 574,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.
In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.