Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.58. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,947. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

