Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,493,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.
Northland Power stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.9568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
