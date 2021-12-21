Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Northwest Natural worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.