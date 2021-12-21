Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Short Interest Update

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 745,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NOVT stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Novanta has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

