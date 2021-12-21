NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

