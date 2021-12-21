NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. NWS has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

