NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NWSZF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. NWS has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
NWS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.