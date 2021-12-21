NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,075 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

