Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

