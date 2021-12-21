Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $283.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.25. 40,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.45. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,186 shares of company stock worth $14,920,813. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

