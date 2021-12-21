Old North State Trust LLC Has $385,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.18. 7,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

