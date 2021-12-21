Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 189.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

IWY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.25. 345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

