Old North State Trust LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,959. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.