Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce $310.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.91 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.