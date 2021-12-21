One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

