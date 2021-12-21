OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 33,351 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 172,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,662. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $662.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

