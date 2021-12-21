Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Shares Down 13.5%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)’s stock price was down 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONXXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.85) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

