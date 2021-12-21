Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

