Orbs Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $191.32 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.