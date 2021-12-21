Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

