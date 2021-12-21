Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.17.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $42.26 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.