Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

