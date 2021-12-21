Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.22 and its 200-day moving average is $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

