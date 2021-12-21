Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

